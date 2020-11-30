Netflix’s The Crown that released earlier this month continues to draw attention both negative and positive. While the first three seasons also grabbed some negative headlines, but the fourth garnered the highest number as it saw the entry of Princess Diana in the narrative. Now as per the reports, the Royal Family has asked the streaming giant to reaffirm that Peter Morgan created show is a fictional and below are all the details about the same.

The season 4 of The Crown was not just about Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth ll, but also Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana. It chronicled the difficulties in Diana and Princes Charles’ marriage. It also shed light on The Prince’s affair with Camila Parker Bowles and how it affected his marriage with Diana Spencer. This created quite a big uproar, and many even questioned the authenticity of the storyline.

As per the report in We Got This Covered, the news has reached the Royal Family who finds this a wrong interpretation of Prince Charles’ image. Culture secretary Oliver Dowden spoke about The Crown and said, “It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction. So, as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that,” he said. “Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”

Oliver Dowden wants the makers of The Crown to add a ‘health warning to avoid damaging Prince Charles’ legacy. Not just him but a close friend of the prince has called the show a overt republican agenda.

Talking about The Crown, the close friend said, “It is quite sinister the way that [writer Peter] Morgan is clearly using light entertainment to drive a very overt republican agenda and people just don’t see it. They have been lured in over the first few series until they can’t see how they are being manipulated. It is highly sophisticated propaganda.”

For the unversed, Emma Corrin recently entered The Crown and played Princess Diana. Her portrayal of the late princess has been garnering praises from across the globe.

