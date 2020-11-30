For the longest time, Ryan Reynolds Deadpool 3 has just become about the rumours and nothing concrete. It turns out the film is finally taking shape and Reynolds is winning in getting what he wants from the Marvel heads. After the update about the writers roped in, the latest reports say that Ryan is getting the opportunity to have a complete creative hold on the project. All you Deadpool fans, you know how much our hero has fought for it. Read on to know the details about the same.

Considering that Merc has his own way of dealing with things and his antiques are only his, it is difficult for the studio to incorporate him in the main storyline. For the same, Kevin Feige roped in Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin to shape up Deadpool 3 and give him his authenticity yet bring him to the universe. Making waves is the new update now.

Considering the level of involvement Ryan Reynolds had in Deadpool before Marvel acquired it, the question was that will Kevin Feige allow him to have the same. It was also reported that Reynolds was not happy if he did not get the control in Deadpool 3. If you are unaware, Paul Rudd, aka the Ant-man is the only actor to have ever got a writing credit from the studio.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Daniel Richtman has revealed that Ryan Reynolds has got everything he demanded for Deadpool 3. This includes creative control, R-rating and a hefty Paycheque. “Ryan Reynolds has won and got everything he wanted from Feige and Marvel an R rating, creative freedom, big paycheck and more,”says Richtman.

There is no confirmation about this from either sides. But seems like Deadpool 3 is turning out to be a different affair from the standard Marvel Cinematic Universe films. There were also reports that Ryan Reynolds wants close pal Dwayne Johnson to enter the film, even if it is for a cameo. It was claimed that The Rock even had a word with Feige who is more than elated to bring the actor in the universe.

