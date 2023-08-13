Known for his role in shows such as ‘Beta Hi Chahiye’, ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’, ‘Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Piyaji’ and ‘Naagin 4’, television actor Ankit Bathla went down the memory lane to recall his routine as a child on Independence Day.

Ankit, who is currently seen as Yash Garg in the show ‘Kundali Milan’, reminisced about his childhood days, saying that he used to sit in front of the TV and watch flag hoisting at the Red Fort with his grandma.

“I remember as a kid, this day meant no school, no office for Dad, and a special feast like ‘chole puri’, ‘aloo puri’, or ‘kadhi chawal’. Early in the morning, along with my Grandma, I’d sit in front of the TV to watch the flag hoisting at the Red Fort and the amazing performances,” said Ankit.

Talking about what importance the day holds for him, he said: “August 15 holds a powerful reminder of the incredible efforts our freedom fighters and ancestors put in for our country’s freedom. As the next generation, we have a big role too. It’s our duty to free our nation from issues like illiteracy and poverty and make India even better.”

The actor also said that he will be joining the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’.

“This year, even with my shooting schedule, I’m proudly joining the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga‘ Mission. I’m encouraging everyone to bring the Tricolour home,” he added.

The Government of India is celebrating ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ from August 13-15 to commemorate 76th year of Independence.

In the current track of the show ‘Kundali Milan’, the 90 days are over and Anjali (played by Shubhanshi Raghuvanshi) is ready to handover Yash to Richa (played by Prachi Bohra), but now Yash is confused about his feelings and doesn’t want to let go of Anjali.

The show also sees the entry of Aditya, an obsessive lover whose entry is poised to unleash unforeseen turmoil in Anjali’s life. As the ongoing storyline unravels, Anjali becomes entwined in a complex web of trouble due to Aditya’s unrelenting pursuit.

As Yash’s emotions for Anjali deepen, Aditya played by Gaurav Bajpai is set to layer the storyline with intrigue and suspense. With Aditya’s entrance, the balance between Yash, Richa, and Anjali is poised for a transformative shift, weaving an engrossing narrative that encapsulates themes of love, obsession, and unforeseen challenges.

‘Kundali Milan’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.

