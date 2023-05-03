Television actor Rrahul Sudhir, who is part of ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’, has talked about turning a sadist and sinister for the television show.

“I am extremely comfortable working with Yash Sir And Mamta Ma’am. There is a sense of ease and transparency in the process. My most successful TV project is with them. I personally love their male leads, different, yet likeable simultaneously.”

He added: “Working with Colors feels like returning home after a long time. Also the character is kickass and I am loving it.”

Talking about his role, the Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor said, “The character screams style and has emotions which are hidden. He is a sadist by all means and demands mildly sinister tones in the performance. I guess this is complex enough.” The actor will be starting shoot soon and did not have much time to prepare.

“We are starting to shoot very quickly and that has not left any room for preparation. But nevertheless that doesn’t mean we just show up unprepared. I aspire to entertain the audience and will sincerely do that with this one too,” Rrahul said.

Rrahul Sudhir started his career with a guest appearance in Gulmohar Grand. He played the lead in Rajaa Betaa which aired on Zee Tv. He was nominated as the Best Actor by Indian Television Academy Awards.

