COLORS’ ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ has proved itself to be a one-of-a-kind saga of forbidden love since its premiere. The show revolves around a courageous young girl Esha (Reem Shaikh) who shares a strong connection with two brothers, Veer (Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (Gashmeer Mahajani). The two happen to be werewolves and Esha is a simple girl, who gets on an arduous journey of love, heartbreak and discovering the mystery of the werewolf brothers.

She confronts Armaan, who reveals his genuine self. Veer, on the other hand, plans to sacrifice Esha and bring his love Kavya back to life. With this gripping plot, the upcoming episodes promise a lot of action and suspense as Shilpa Saklani, Nikhil Arya and Aditi Rawat join the show to introduce new twists.

The addition of Shilpa Saklani, Nikhil Arya, and Aditi Rawat to the cast of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal as Sudha, Sameer, and Aahna, respectively, promises to give the viewers a bigger dose of entertainment. The forbidden love story of the lead trio is about to get more complicated with these new characters. Sudha, portrayed by Shilpa Saklani is Esha’s biological mother, who is obsessed with paranormal research. Sameer, played by Nikhil Arya is Sudha’s husband and a werewolf hunter, who travels to save the townspeople from danger. Aditi Rawat, who is portraying the role of Aahna is the love interest of Armaan and Esha’s college friend Vihaan.

It will be interesting to see how the plot of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal thickens and what challenges they bring for Esha, Armaan and Veer.

Looking forward to essaying the role of Sudha, Shilpa Saklani says, “I feel thrilled to join the cast of ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ as Sudha. As someone new to the fantasy genre, I’m excited to play the role of a mysterious character obsessed with paranormal research. It’s an entirely different experience for me, and I’m enjoying every bit of it. The team, crew, and co-actors have been very supportive, and I’m looking forward to entertaining the audience with my character.”

Excited to be seen essaying the role of Sameer, Nikhil Arya says, “I am thrilled to join the cast of ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ as Sameer. The show’s storyline has something for everyone, and it’s exciting to be part of such a unique concept. Playing the character of a history teacher and a wolf hunter has been an incredible experience. It’s quite a thrill to sink my teeth into this role, and I can’t wait for the audience to see it.”

Talking about her role as Aahna, Aditi Rawat says, “As an actor, I am always on the lookout for challenging and fresh roles. It’s an honor to be part of ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal,’ a show that has received such a fantastic response from the audience since its inception. Playing the character of Aahna is an exciting opportunity, and I’m looking forward to seeing how my character grows on the show.”

Gashmeer Mahajani as Armaan Oberoi, Karan Kundrra as Veer Oberoi and Reem Shaikh as Isha Sharma, ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ airs Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM only on COLORS!

