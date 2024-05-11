Ted Scores Big: Season 2 Confirmed After Record-Breaking Debut On Peacock!

Peacock greenlights Season 2 for “Ted,” the prequel T.V. series to Seth MacFarlane’s film franchise. Initially dubbed as an event series, the seven-episode debut on January 11 shattered records, making it Peacock’s top original series and the leading streaming comedy in the U.S. for over two months, sparking talks for a new season.

Although Ted’s performance undeniably impressed, the deliberation surrounding his renewal proved more complex. The show’s innovative integration of live-action sequences with cutting-edge CGI technology presents a financial challenge, with Yahoo News approximating a staggering $10 million expenditure per episode. Indeed, determining the show’s future necessitates carefully considering both its artistic merits and economic viability.

“Ted” has captured audiences’ attention in the United States and has also garnered significant success in English-speaking markets worldwide. Its debut on Sky in the U.K. In Australia, it emerged as the top international series debut on Fox8 in the past two years. Furthermore, it dominated as the leading series on Showcase in Canada and secured the top position in streaming on StackTV. Recognizing the importance of maintaining its flagship success, Peacock swiftly decided to greenlight a second season just four months after the debut of Season 1.

