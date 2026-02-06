Emraan Hashmi’s Taskaree is the number 1 show on Netflix in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh in its third week as well. Meanwhile, the heist drama has secured a spot in the top 10 trending non-English shows on Netflix in 12 countries in its third week. These include – Bahrain, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, UAE, Mauritius, and others.

By maintaining a top-three global position for three consecutive weeks, the show has proven that Emraan’s brand of gritty, high-stakes drama still resonates deeply with a global audience.

Taskaree OTT Verdict Week 3

As per the data by Netflix from January 26 to February 1, 2026, Taskaree in its third week, garnered a viewership of 1.7 million on Netflix against 9.2 million viewing hours and secured the 3rd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English shows on Netflix, which is ruled by a South Korean romantic comedy television series – Can This Love Be Translated.

Top 10 Most-Viewed Netflix Shows

In three weeks, Emraan Hashmi’s show has also entered the most-viewed Netflix shows of 2025 – 2026, pushing Single Papa out of the top 10. Kunal Kemmu’s show garnered 10.8 million views in its lifetime!

Check out the most-viewed Netflix shows of 2025 – 2026 in India.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood (2025): 16.7 Million Squid Game S3 (2025): 16.5 Million* Stranger Things S5 (2025): 16.4 Million* The Royals (2025): 15.5 Million Jewel Thief (2025): 13.1 Million Dabba Cartel (2025): 12.8 Million Delhi Crime S3 (2025): 12.5 Million Mandala Murders (2025): 12.3 Million Khakee: The Bengal Chapter (2025): 11.4 Million Taskaree (2026): 11 Million

* denotes only the India viewership of the said Hollywood titles

Taskaree OTT Viewership Summary

Check out the two-week viewership of the crime thriller, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 5.4 million | 29.4 million viewing hours | Rank 1

Week 2: 3.9 million | 21.2 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 3: 1.7 million | 9.2 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Total: 11 Million Views | 59.8 Viewing Hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

