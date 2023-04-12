TV actress Tanvi Dogra enjoys every moment spent with her pet dog, Oscar and said that dogs are the best companions, giving unconditional love and affection to their owners. They will never let you feel lonely and are also the best partners in workout sessions.

The actress said: “There’s a reason why a dog is called a man’s best friend. They’re loyal, protective, and always so happy to see us. Owning a pet dog is one of the most rewarding experiences. They have an unwavering love for their owners and bring immense joy to our lives. Oscar is my constant companion and my best friend.”

Tanvi Dogra has been part of several TV shows including ‘Meri Sasu Maa’, ‘Jiji Maa’, ‘Santoshi Maa’, and is currently part of the show ‘Parineetii’.

Sharing how special Oscar makes her feel after she is back from her shoots, the actress said: “My pet is always there to cheer me up and make me feel loved. Whether we’re taking them for a walk, cuddling with them on the couch, or playing fetch in the yard, my furry companion always brings us endless joy. On this special day, I will treat Oscar with a new toy.”

