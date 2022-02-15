Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actor Taha Shah Badussha says the inspiration behind his chiselled body is Bollywood actor and fitness icon Hrithik Roshan. From training in martial arts, calisthenics, gymnastics, to taking dance lessons, along with cardio workouts, he loves to do it all.

Taha Shah Badussha, who is known for his work in ‘Luv Ka The End‘ and giving some hit numbers such as ‘Ekk Vari’ with Daisy Shah and ‘Aaj Sajeya’ with Alaya F, talks about his inspiration to be fit and have a perfect body.

Taha Shah Badussha says: ” My inspiration for a picture perfect body is Hrithik Roshan. He is incredible and an epitome of fitness. The way he has maintained and worked upon himself is phenomenal. I really look up to him when it comes to fitness”.

Taha Shah Badussha previously said: “‘Ekk Vari’ is a special song and I’m glad to be collaborating with the greats of the entertainment industry. The artists have done a fabulous job creating such a beautiful song. The experience of working with Daisy has been amazing and I hope our chemistry sparks memories of love for all the couples out there. I’ve been a firm believer in going all out for love and ‘Ekk Vari’ upholds that beautifully. I can’t wait for the song to be out.”

Daisy also adds stating about her collaboration with co-actor, Taha Shah Badussha and how this song is special to her: “‘Ekk Vari’ sends the message that love is worth overcoming odds. It’s the kind of song that makes you believe in love. Collaborating with Taha has been awesome and I’m glad that the song will be released soon. I hope it will be relatable to those who have been in love.”

Produced by Imagineer Entertainment, presented by Panorama Music, written by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and with music by Sanjeev-Ajay, Taha Shah Badussha’s ‘Ekk Vari’ has been rendered by Shahzan Mujeeb.

