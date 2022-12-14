Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is taking his digital game to the next level with his upcoming webseries ‘Taaza Khabar’, the trailer of which was unveiled on Tuesday.

It shows how the life of a disgruntled sanitation worker Vasant Gawde (played by Bhuvan) gets on an upward surge after he realises he has the power to crack the news before it happens.

The series also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, J.D. Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab and Nitya Mathur.

Commenting at the time of the trailer release, Bhuvan Bam said: “‘Taaza Khabar’ is a complete entertainer with elements of action, drama and romance. The show captures the ups and downs of human wishes and wants. This is also my digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar, which is a special feeling in itself and the love I have received for this is unimaginable, especially from my co-stars.”

The trailer features bright use of colours, vibrant costumes, and an offbeat background score pegged on electronic music genre.

Bhuvan concluded by saying: “Everyone on set was an expert at their job but it was a first for me and I’m thankful for all the relationships I cultivated on set. We have worked with all our hearts to bring this story to life and all I can say is viewers can expect anything and everything from this show.”

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, the series has been directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal.

‘Taaza Khabar’ will bow on Disney+ Hotstar on January 6, 2023.

