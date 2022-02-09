One of the longest-running and most popular television shows is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show has a massive fan following and all the characters are much loved by the audience. While fans often wonder about living in the world of the sitcom but they can dine in a restaurant in Mumbai which is inspired by Asit Kumar Modi’s show.

Ever since the show was aired in 2008, the show has received a massive fan following. Whether it is Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Bhide or patrakar Popatlal, each character has become a household name over a period of time.

Not many are aware that a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah themed restaurant is located near Amravati in Maharashtra. The restaurant is designed after the show’s Gokuldham Society. In fact, it also has exactly the same compound as that of TMKOC. The cutouts of all the characters have also been kept around. Needless to say, it looks like the perfect go-to place for all the TMKOC fans.

The video was shared by a food blogger on Instagram and captioned, “TMKOC inspired Restaurant near Amravati This place is just so amazing, it totally represents GOKULDHAM Society, like even the Rangoli Man. I think it’s a must-visit. Highly recommended one.”

Take a look at the video below:

Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, it became viral. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans could not control their excitement and thronged towards the comment section. A fan wrote, “Do they serve jalebi fafda?” while another fan wrote, “Wioow ye pura original set lag raha (Wow! This looks like the original set).”

So when are you planning to visit this TMKOC themed restaurant? Let us know in the comments.

