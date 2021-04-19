Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one stress-buster of a show for many over a decade now. The producer of the show, Asit Modi, recently revealed an interesting fact which many noticed to miss amid the brouhaha of negative things on social media.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the show’s team recently came up with its animated version named as Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah. Giving a playful and colourful twist to the already popular show, the makers are trying to milk the popularity with this one.

Advertisement

Recently while talking to indianexpress.com, producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi, revealed, “For a very long time, we wanted to jump into animation. This is for the first time that a show and its animated version will be airing together at the same time on television. I am so glad that the team could pull this off even amid such unprecedented times.”

He also added, “Everyone has worked really hard on Taarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah. We have tried to make every character look sweet and relatable so that people feel they are reliving their own lives through the show.”

What’s unique in this, you ask? Well, it’s the fact that Asit is claiming this to be the first show of which real-life and animated versions are being aired simultaneously. Isn’t that interesting? If you know any shows that have achieves this feat before, share them in the comments section below.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Actress Sugandha Mishra Reveals Her Dreamy Romance Tale; Wants To Wear A 10Kg Lehenga At Wedding!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube