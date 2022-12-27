TV’s famous sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for different reasons for some time. Right from Disha Vakani’s exit to Shailesh Lodha abruptly quitting the show, the show was earlier in news for some infamous reasons. While the show has often made headlines owing to its epic characters, its shop Gada electronics has become a one-stop destination for all its fans.

On the show, the electronics shop is owned by Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi who often makes appearances there. But not many know Gada electronics existed in real life till 2020. However, due to COVID-19, the makers decided to make the same shop at their film city setup.

Now in an interview, Gada electronics’ real owner opened up about feeling hurt by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers who have already made the set up on the sets of the show. After 14 years, the makers moved to film city and stopped shooting at the real shop. Speaking about the same, the real owner said he felt bad and was hurt to see the development. But he’s happy now.

Speaking to Bollywood Spy, Gada Electronics’ real owner said, “Last jo shoot hua tha. It was on March 16, 2020. Uske baad lockdown start hogaya aur fir ek din bhi shoot hua nahi. Toh 2 saal hogaye. Toh unko (makers) ko bhi tha ki woh ab kitne din tak yeh batayenge ke shop is under renovation. Hume shooting ka permission bhi nahi mil raha tha, outdoor shoot ka bhi nahi. Toh haal filhaal mein unhone, apna setup wahan fir filmcity mein hi bana diya. Hint to humko bhi nahi thi woh kuch karenge jab khabar mili toh thoda bohut hurt hua, bura laga ki 14 saal ka humlog ka saath ahi but it’s okay. I am happy ki aache din humne dekhe.”

Further, when asked about actor like Shailesh Lodha and Disha Vakani’s exit from the show, the owner said, “Uska reason toh wahi jaane. Waise log abhi bhi bolte hai ki we watch repeat telecast. Kyuki usme jo humour tha toh maza aata tha. Abhi bhi production apna koshish karraha hai logon ki bandh ke rakhne ki kyunki unka aaj bhi TRP aacha hai.” Adding, “Hum bhi miss karrahe. They all are legends. Aaj bhi log Daya ben ko yaad karte hai. Unke punch lines aur dialogues logon ko aaj bohut yaad aate hain.”

