Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producers Release New Game – Bhide Scooter Race!

Neela Mediatech, The gaming and animation arms of Neela Film Productions, is proud to announce the launch of their new game Bhide Scooter Race after the successful release of Run Jetha Run. The game has already garnered a huge following and is currently trending in Top 3 new racing games.

Bhide Scooter Race is a thrilling and exciting game that takes players on an adventurous ride. The game is based on the popular character ‘Bhide’ from their own production of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show, and players get to ride his iconic scooter through the roadmap, collecting coins and avoiding obstacles along the way.

“We are thrilled to launch Bhide Scooter Race and see the incredible response it has already received,” said Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi, Creator and producer of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. “As a company, we are always looking for innovative ways to engage with our audience, and these games are the perfect example of that. It is a fun and exciting way for fans of the show to interact with the character of Bhide in a whole new way.”

Bhide Scooter Race has been developed by a team of expert game developers and designers, ensuring that it is of the highest quality and provides an immersive gaming experience for players. It is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms, and is free to play.

“We believe that Bhide Scooter Race has the potential to become one of the most popular games in India,” added Mr. Modi. “We are excited to see how players respond to the game and look forward to continuing to create innovative content that resonates with our audience of all ages.”

