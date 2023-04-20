Being die-heart fans of celebs, one makes sure to check their social media accounts everyday to know about their whereabouts and drool over their pictures and videos. But, sadly fans will not be able to see Matsya Kaand actor Ravi Dubey’s latest happenings as he has gone on a social-detox break.

Ravi has posted a story that says, “see you all in 3 weeks”. We assume he has taken a social media break for 3 weeks.

Ravi, who is known to be a powerhouse of talent and has had a flying career, will be seen in film Farradday and Ravi’s transformation has become a talking point.

