Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Monika Bhadoriya Opens Up About Her Claims Of 'Male-Chauvinistic' Culture On The Sets, "There's No Revenge Or Avenge In This"

Actress Monika Bhadoriya, who was seen in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (TMKOC), has revealed the reason for opening up about the work culture in the show.

In an earlier interview, Monika spoke about how it was torture for her to be on the sets.

Talking about her decision to open up, Monika Bhadoriya said: “I just wanted to be open about my experience and what I had felt throughout. I just wanted to share this with my fans and media. There is no revenge or avenge in this.

“But yes, I wanted to bring out all the wrong things that they had done with me,” she says.

Meanwhile, Monika adds that the show was her first.

“I have done ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’ Star Plus, I was playing a negative character here. The show went off the air in 2013, after this I was offered ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’. I played the role of Bavri and this show definitely changed my life, so it is a big show for me,” Monika Bhadoriya says.

