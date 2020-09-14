Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani’s Father & Yashpal Sharma AKA Don Rana Have Worked Together In Aamir Khan’s Film

It’s a new day and we are back with a lesser-known trivia about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Today’s piece is not about Disha Vakani but her father Bhim Vakani and veteran Bollywood actor, Yashpal Sharma.

Yes, we are talking about Yashpal who played Don Rana in the show. He was part of a famous storyline featuring Chaddi gang. The actor who has been part of several Bollywood films like Gangaajal, Apaharan and Singh Is Kinng, portrayed a villain with funny shades. Interestingly, before this show, he had worked with Disha’s father Bhim Vakani for Aamir Khan’s 2001 cult. Can you guess the film?

Both Yashpal Sharma and Bhim Vakani worked together in Aamir Khan’s Lagaan. Yes, you read that right! Speaking about the same, Yashpal had even shared his thoughts while talking to Filmibeat. The interview had taken place well before his entry as Rana in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

“I am excited to work with Daya and I have tremendous respect for her acting prowess and especially her takia kalaam –Hey Maa Mataji. I have worked with Disha Wakhani”s father in Lagaan and I am looking forward to meeting her as I share a great rapport with her dad,” he had said.

Meanwhile, even Bhim Vakani appeared in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, in a few episodes. He had portrayed a character named, Mavji Chheda. Mavji was shown as a friend of Jethala’s father Champaklal Gada. Not just an appearance of a few minutes but he was an integral part of one of the storylines.

