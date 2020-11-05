Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining us for over a decade now, and a significant reason for that has been Dilip Joshi’s portrayal of Jethalal in the show. He has been an integral part of the show. Since the time he has made his debut on Instagram, he keeps sharing regular updates with his fans.

In his recent conversation, he opened up about the shift timings actor face while shooting the episodes. In his revelations, we get to know how it’s not at all comfortable being an actor in a daily soap.

In comedian Sorabh Pant’s YouTube show recently along with Sumeet Raghavan, Dilip Joshi said, “In a daily soap, we have a 12-hour shift. And the shift also changes. Like one day, we have morning 7 to evening 6. In the night shift, we have 7 in the evening to 6 in the morning. So you have to sacrifice your social and family life a lot.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal added, “If you do simple math, there are 20 episodes in a month and to shoot one episode, it takes one and a half day. So if you want to get 20 episodes, you have to shoot 30 days by default. Now, you will get leaves only if you are not required in a scene. Again, how much will the writers write? It’s not like they are writing for 4-5 days in advance.”

“Humara next day ka patta, shaam ko khulta hai. So you can’t plan anything in advance. It’s like a house arrest. You have to forget everything else and concentrate on the show. It’s like you have taken a sanyaas from all other things. I can’t decide if I want to plan a holiday 3-4 months in advance. You don’t know what the shooting situation would be at that time,” concluded Dilip Joshi.

