Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most iconic shows in the history of Indian television. It is known to have made the lives of its leading actors. From Disha Vakani to Nidhi Bhanushali, just imagine the kind of fame its ex-members enjoy to date. The same is the scenario with Gurucharan Singh, who’s under the radar over his reunion with Tanuj Mahashabde. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Gurucharan played the role of Roshan Sodhi in TMKOC. Fans loved his innocent yet funny avatar. However, he left the show in 2020 and there are several rumours around the reason behind it. Many claim that issues with the payment are what made the actor quit the show but nothing was ever confirmed.

Gurucharan Singh is quite active on his social media account. Recently, he was enjoying the time of his life in Dubai and the pictures were stunning! Now, the actor has shared pictures with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Tanuj Mahashabde and it seems to be from their reunion!

Tanuj Mahashabde and Gurucharan Singh were seen all smiles as they clicked a selfie. The caption of the post read, “Chennai ka Sher”

As soon as Gurucharan posted the picture, fans bombarded the comment section and requested him to come back to the show!

“Sodhi bhai bus ab bhut ho gya vapas aa jao show me,” a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan wrote.

Another wrote, “Missing you paji”

A fan questioned, “are you returning?!”

Another commented, “wapas aa jao sir”

Check out the viral picture below:

Meanwhile, it is Balvinder Singh Suri who now plays the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi. It took some time but fans are now praising his portrayal!

