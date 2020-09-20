We are back with another interesting piece related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s cast. In today’s edition, it’s all about our beloved Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben.

As we all know, Disha is quite an old school when it comes to romance. Just like her character in Taarak Mehta, her choices are not-so-fancy in real life too. In one of her interviews, we got such a glimpse of Disha’s old school romance as she spoke on her dream lunch date.

Back in 2014, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Disha Vakani got indulged in a chat with Bollywood Now. Munmun Dutta too was present along with the actress. Both were asked about their Valentine plans. Speaking about it, Disha said that she would love to go on a simple lunch date with none other than, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Disha Vakani said that she’s been fortunate enough to work with Amitabh Bachchan and would love to enjoy a lunch with the veteran.

Check out the video below:

During the same interview, Disha and Munmun were asked to choose one Bollywood actor, they would love to spend their valentine with. Munmun named not one but three of her favourite B’Town guys- Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor. Coming to Disha, she first chose her mom as her valentine but speaking about Bollywood actor, she revealed Ranbir Kapoor as her favourite choice. We can see, both Disha and Munmun Dutta share Ranbir Kapoor as their mutual favourite.

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani, in one of her interviews had revealed the first crush of her life. It was a Bollywood actor which was quite easy for guessing. It was none other than Shah Rukh Khan, with whom the actress even worked in films like Devdas.

“I saw his film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. And when he (blushing) goes to Kajol’s house and gets to know through the sound of a bell, that she loves me – all of that. And the train sequence, I love all of that,” she had quoted.

Must Read: The Family Man Turns 1! Makers Tease Fans With Season 2 Insights, WATCH

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube