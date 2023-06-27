Sweet Kaaram Coffee: Bejoy Nambiar's Web Series Starring Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy Projects Women From Three Different Generations Rekindling Love For Life

Advertisement

Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman’s upcoming Tamil series ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ is about three women from different generations. It is all set to stream from July 6.

The series stars Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy. The eight-episode Tamil series has been dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

It beautifully encapsulates an unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life, and discovering the sweet-and-fulfilling scent of self-reliance and self-discovery.

Creator Reshma Ghatala said: “Sweet Kaaram Coffee is a fresh, lighthearted, urban family drama that’s perfect for the entire family. It befittingly exemplifies the real life bonds between members of a family; the disagreements, the affection, the disappointments and the reconciliations, that make it evermore relatable and truly entertaining.”

“Journeying with women from three different generations, Sweet Kaaram Coffee showcases them breaking free of outdated expectations and evoke a more self-serving outlook, placing their happiness on the same pedestal as that of others.”

Created by Reshma Ghatala, and produced by Lion Tooth Studios Pvt. Ltd. the web-series is a heartwarming story of three women from different generations, who break convention to embark on a journey that empowers them to rediscover themselves, realise their worth, and rejuvenate the zest for living life on their own terms.

