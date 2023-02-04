Supriya Donthi's Leafy Affair Makes It To Shark Tank India Season 2!

Ambitions only get fulfilled when the zest to make it happen is as empowering as you are. That’s the passion with which a 30-year-old entrepreneur – Supriya Donthi founded her brand LeafyAffair.com – a little bit of magic, and a lot of love for nature’s ethereal presence that surrounds her. Her brand surpasses the ordinary; the tedious process makes it so much more challenging for her. Like every start-up that branches out from a staple amount, Supriya let her dreams take flight with an initial capital of INR 25,000/. What’s interesting to note is with a steadfast plan in place of the foreseeable future, the company managed to achieve a turnover of 1.1 Cr in the year 2021 – 2022 and she has a projection to exit FY 22-23 at 3 Cr .

A carefully crafted brand that uses little miracles of nature and designs them into interesting pieces of jewellery. With a relentless drive towards making her dream take shape – today Leafy Affair is expanding to home decor and the gifting space that only goes on to show the growth of the brand. The brand started with terrarium preserves but now is expanding not only geographically, but product-wise as well. Such is the diversity of the products that the brand which initially started with merely selling a piece or two in 2018, now dispatches about 2000 orders a month and has a customer base of 30,000.

Leafy Affair follows a D2C brand-wagon and to see a woman entrepreneur take her passion project to such great heights in such a short span is indeed commendable. With more and more D2C brands shaping up the map of economy, the company is at a valuation of 20 cr crore and foresees to achieve 100 crores in the next 5 years.

Shark Tank India cast ripples of excitement in the world of entrepreneurship with their sorted judgment and business acumen. This year Season 2 has seen many entrepreneurs who are incredible, and Supriya is one of them. She has a steady vision of how she wants to see her brand flourish with an initial estimation of 100cr in the next 5 yrs. She shares, “I am elated to be able to bring forth my brand to experts who comprehend the norms of what it takes to be an entrepreneur with a vision in place for her brand. This is just the first milestone and I am grateful to have had the opportunity.”

Shark Tank is the kind of platform that only pushes boundaries to let brands flourish with their own potential in place. As seen in the show, the Sharks were in all praises for her brand as she is able to achieve a commendable Gross Margin of 80% and EBITDA of 35% and is confident about the caliber of Leafy Affair and it is indeed a moment of pride and definite boost to take the brand to greater heights.

In today’s world where social media has completely turned the tables for brands, a D2C brand like Leafy Affair has all the more potential to garner the attention of their target audience on online platforms. More visibility and hence more traction which the brand has managed to attain over the last 5 years, and the future is all digital that only makes it a viable choice.

As for the recognition received so far, Leafy Affair has also been awarded the Top brands in the 500 D2C challenger list by Your Story as well as the Time She Unlimited raising Entrepreneur Award in 2019.

