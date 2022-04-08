Playback singer Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya will be reprising their roles as judges for the second season of reality show ‘Superstar Singer’

Yagnik said that she cannot wait to see the incredible talent that the second season of ‘Superstar Singer’ will bring to the fore.

Alka Yagnik said, “‘Season 1 was a joyous roller coaster ride that brought in a sense of pride in me as I was amazed to see such little dynamites acing the singing game with such ease and extraordinary voices. It’s amazing to see the kind of talent these youngsters have in them, and I am honoured to be a part of their journey where together we can guide and groom them to become the country’s next singing stars,”

Alka Yagnik added, “It’s incredible how the creative teams go through all highs and lows to bring forth the best of musical talents from all corners of the country. It’s an exciting journey. I’m confident that season 2 will exceed my expectations. Can’t wait for this journey to begin.”

Himesh Reshammiya has been a force to reckon with within the music industry with many hits under his belt as a music director, singer, and composer.

As someone who has seen a fair share of talents through his time in the industry, he spoke about his return as the judge, “This is surely going to be the greatest spectacle of the year, and the musical sparks will linger for a long time. Kids these days have God’s gift in their voices, and with the right mentoring at an early stage in their journey, they will go a long way in successfully etching out a career in the Indian music industry.”

Known for winning the hearts of the audience with his melodious voice across languages, playback singer and music aficionado Javed Ali echoed his thoughts of reprising his role as the judge.

Ali said, “I’m excited about this new season because I know it will be brimming with extraordinary singing talent India has to offer. I can’t wait to be mesmerized by their magical voices as I strongly believe that the present generation has young prodigies in every nook and corner of the country. And, I have a strong feeling that Superstar Singer 2 will be a revelation in itself.”

“It will be many times better than its predecessor, giving us the opportunity to not only evaluate but also witness and learn from these young tykes who are a step away from becoming Singing Ka Kal.”

‘Superstar Singer 2’ is all set to premiere on April 23 on Sony Entertainment Television.

