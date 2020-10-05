After impressing us with their performance in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash are her to captivate us with a beautiful single. Titled Sunn Zara, the song showcases it’s the actor’s mesmerising and breezy chemistry.

Sunn Zara starts with Shivin and Tejasswi meeting each other and Narang saying the words “I hope hum… hum phir kabhi na mile.” It ends with some powerful words by Hermann Hesse that read, “Some of us think holding on makes us strong but sometimes it is letting go.”

The song feature Shivin Narang as an artist and Tejasswi Prakash as a fan who is quite impressed with his work. Sunn Zara continues and tells the story of the couple falling in love the moment they meet. It also features how love can help get over depression and make someone happy and healthy. Check out Sunn Zara here:

The video showcases the actor’s love story where they spend quality time with each other. In one shot, we see Shivin reading a newspaper with a headline reading news about Tejasswi’s character suffering from depression. The four-minute ling track shows Shivin and Tejasswi doing different other activities together making Teju better and happier. The video seems to offer ways to battle depression.

Sunn Zara has been sung by debutant singer Jalraj and composed by Anmol Daniel. Ritika Bajaj directs the romantic track with lyrics by Pankaj Dixit.

Talking about Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash, besides Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, the actors have also made a name for themselves by appearing in some daily television soaps. Shivin became a household name with his performances in TV shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera and Internet Wala Love. On the other hand, Tejasswi gained fame as Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini and Mishti Khanna in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka among other shows.

What are your thoughts on Sunn Zara featuring Shivin Narang and Tejasswi Prakash? Let us know what you think of their chemistry in the comments below.

