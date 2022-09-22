Raju Srivastava passed away yesterday at the age of 58 and the entire country is mourning the loss of the celebrated comedian. He had been unwell for a while and was in the hospital for over a month and finally lost the battle yesterday. His friends from across the fraternity are pouring their last respects to the late comedian on social media and amid the same, Sunil Grover who was snapped at the Mumbai airport earlier today also expressed his grief over the untimely demise of Raju. Scroll below to watch his reaction.

Advertisement

Now Sunil happens to be one of the most popular comedians in the country at the moment and is quite popular among fans here. He was spotted earlier today at the Mumbai airport in a casual avatar with joggers and printed hoodie and styled his look with glasses. He interacted with the paparazzi and expressed his views on the sudden demise of the legendary comedian.

Advertisement

In the video, Sunil Grover can be seen reminiscing about the memories with Raju Srivastava and said, “Bohot saari yaadein hain. God bless. Saari duniya ko hasaya unhone, bas parmatma, ishwar unke jo parivar ko chhamta de sehne ki.”

Take a look at his video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover also shared an emotional post for Raju Srivastava yesterday on his Instagram with a caption that read, “RIP Raju Srivaastva Ji. He made the whole country laugh. It’s sad today that he has gone, too soon. My condolences to family and friends. 🙏.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

What are your thoughts on Sunil Grover reacting to the untimely demise of the legendary comedian? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: When Raju Srivastav Opened Up About Being Obsessed With Amitabh Bachchan & How It Helped Him Never Sleep Empty Stomach Or Be Homeless In Mumbai

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram