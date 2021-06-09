Actor-comedian Sunil Grover currently awaits the release of the crime comedy web series “Sunflower”. He feels the show should keep viewers on the edge and also guessing over what’s going to happen next.

“The genre is absolutely high drama. We all love a good psychological thriller. We love being on the edge and ‘Sunflower’ would keep you guessing over what’s taking place next,” he says.

“It should keep you hooked to the end and it’s wholesome entertainment. It’s about a (housing) society and a murder mystery with an insane cast,” Grover adds.

He parts with a message of safety amidst the pandemic: “Let’s get vaccinated and keep to the protocols. We have to keep safe and look after our near and dear ones.”

“Sunflower, created by Vikas Bahl, will be out on June 11.

Sunil Grover shed almost 8.1 kilos for his role in “Sunflower”, a thriller series that drops soon.

“It will be very different than what I have done with ‘Tandav’ or anything prior,” he promises about his new project, adding: “While choosing a project, I make it a point to choose stuff that will blow me and not let me sleep a couple of days before we shoot, and this is bang on.”

Describing his character Sonu as “exciting”, Sunil said about the rest of the cast: “We got some tremendous actors in the cast like Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukul Chadha, and Shonali Nagrani — all of the cast, in fact. Vikas Bahl, my director, has done an absolutely tremendous job.”

The show also features Radha Bhatt, Ashish Kaushal, Shonali Nagrani, and Saloni Khanna, among others. The series tells the story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower, which houses quirky characters.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., the series is written by Vikas Bahl and co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and Bahl. It streams from June 11 on Zee5.

