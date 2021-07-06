The digital arena in India is flourishing with content as we speak. Anything mediocre will not be celebrated is a common thought and one that is practised thoroughly. Series isn’t a 2-hour affair where only pivotal will shine. 10 episodes have room for even the wall to have a meatier appearance. We recently saw the release of Sunil Grover starrer Sunflower created by Vikas Bahl.

Sunflower is a crime mystery that takes place in a housing complex as the police investigate the murder. Sunil leads the show backed by amazing supporting actors. So today as almost many of us have seen the show, let’s talk about some of the most important characters and also vote for the best.

Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover in Sunflower plays Sonu. A man who is far away from normalcy. With a Mr Bean demeanour, he suffers from OCD and has a weird destiny that brings him to the wrong places at the wrong time. The actor manages to make us laugh, which comes naturally to him.

Mukul Chadda

Technically the antagonist of this mix of a thriller and chase. Mukul is Mr Ahuja a character so complex that you are confused about what to make of him till the very climax. He is a patriarchal, male chauvinist, a violent person, dual-faced. But top of it all, Chadda manages to layer him with all of that without going OTT even once.

Ashish Vidyarthi

Sunflower also stars Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, the wannabe building secretary who is the moral police of the complex. He is the embodiment of all the evils that should not exist in a society. The actor manages to make us hate him, and that is an achievement in itself.

Girish Kulkarni

The funniest of all, Girish Kulkarni in Sunflower as Taambe is a police officer who isn’t really honest about his job. He is corrupt, unjust and doesn’t really have a moral ground. He, in a way, defines the grey in the world of whites.

Ranvir Shorey

Taambe’s boss Inspector Digendra played by Ranvir Shorey is a man who dug deep into his personal sorrows, but that doesn’t stop him from being completely dedicated to his job. Whatever Taambe does wrong, Digendra schools him and tries to make it right.

