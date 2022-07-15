Stranger Things is one of the most loved shows across the globe currently and its rating is proof. The Netflix show recently premiered Season 4 Volume 2 and now Noah Schnapp aka Will Byers has opened up about the show and his character’s s*xuality in it.

After stating that Will’s s*xuality was open to the audience’s interpretation post season 4 volume 1’s release, Noah has not finally confirmed that his character is gay on the show. Spoiler Alerts: The recently released episodes feature an emotional scene between Will and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) as well as one of Charlie Heaton’s Jonathan Byers having a heart-to-heart conversation with him.

In a chat with Variety, post the release of Stanger Things Season 4 Volume 2, Noah Schnapp said his character in the Netflix series is 100% gay. The young star who brought Will Byers to life said, “I mean, it’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike. They’ve been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons…”

Elaborating further, Noah Schnapp added, “I think for Season 4, it was just me playing this character who loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he’ll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake and like he doesn’t belong…” Stranger Things’ Will Byers continued, “It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends? Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing.” The actor concluded by talking about his character’s sexuality by saying, “Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.”

But that’s not all that the Stranger Things actor spoke about. In the same conversation, Noah also addressed a potential coming-out scene for Will in season 5. Talking about it, he said, “This isn’t just a single layer thing of he’s struggling with coming out. It’s this multifaceted trauma that goes years back, because he was taken by the Demogorgon and then his friends, they never acknowledged him, and now he’s scared to come out and doesn’t know if they’ll accept him. And then Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is like his sister, but he doesn’t want to hurt her because if he says he likes Mike, that’s gonna hurt her feelings.”

While Stranger Things Season 4 recently hit Netflix, the fifth and final season of the show will soon go into production. The much-loved show stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and an array of more talented stars.

