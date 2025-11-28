Stranger Things Season 5 is one of the most anticipated series on Netflix, and after waiting for years, the first volume has finally been released. The viewers really loved the first four episodes and can’t wait to see the second volume and the finale of the Duffer Brothers series. For those who haven’t watched the new season yet, a major question arises regarding Jim Hopper and whether the guardian of El is still alive or has died in the series.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Stranger Things 5

What Happened With Hopper In Stranger Things Season 5?

Jim Hopper (David Harbour) entered the upside-down universe to find Vecna. This occurred during the Crawl, when Hopper tricked the military troops and entered the Universe. After entering, the Demogorgons attacked the military trucks, but somehow the Chief of Police managed to survive.

Later, when Demogorgon kidnapped Holly Wheeler, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) also entered the Upside-Down Universe and reunited with Hopper. During this time, El and Hopper faced a major attack from the military troops sent by Dr. Kay to confine El.

By using her powers, El came to know that Dr. Kay has someone in her lab, and eventually Hopper and 11 invaded that place. Hopper believed that it was Vecna behind the doors and decided to sacrifice himself to protect El. However, Hopper remains alive as it was not Vecna but Kaali, number 008.

no thoughts just jim hopper hugging his whole world

What’s Next For Jim Hopper In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2?

As the Chief of Police is still alive, in Volume 2 of Stranger Things, he is expected to play a crucial role. Hopper and El will remain in the upside-down universe, and Kaali is anticipated to join them in this mission.

As Will finally discovered his powers, he may enter the Upside-Down Universe soon to help Jim and El in their showdown against Vecna. It won’t be a surprise if Jim once again tries to sacrifice himself in Volume 2 in order to save El from danger.

