South Korean Netflix series Squid Game is at the top of the charts since it was first released on the streaming service. The show not only became fan favourites, but it is currently a global phenomenon. Each cast member, especially, Lee Jung-Jae aka player 456, has been getting all the appreciation for portraying his character with great loyalty and innocence. However, netizens are now slamming an American entertainment channel for asking him silly questions.

Advertisement

The director, Hwang Dong-hyuk along with the other cast members, Park Hae-soo and Jung HoYeon, attended the special screening of their dystopian show in California.

Advertisement

During the red carpet, NBC’s Extra TV asked Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae, “I’m sure you can’t leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life change for you since the series came out?”

Answering the reporter’s question, Lee Jung-Jae responded saying, “Yeah, you’re right; indeed the biggest change is how I’m so recognized by everybody everywhere, even in the united states at that. So when I would go to restaurants, out in the streets I get recognized by so many people and sometimes when they’re staring at me I get startled and think myself, ‘Wait! Why are they looking at me like that?’ But then I lock eyes with them, they instantly talk about Squid Game. Those are the moment when I truly feel like we really did make it big.”

Although netizens have applauded Lee for his answer but many are losing their minds over the question. The actor is among the top celebs in South Korea since the ’90s and at the age of 26, he received the best actor award for ‘City Of The Rising Sun’ making him the youngest actor to get this feat. His other projects have also been critically acclaimed.

Slamming the reporter, a user wrote, “IN AMERICA Super cringe. Lee Jung Jae has been a star for over two decades in Korea. Just because he is Hollywood famous now, does not mean he was not uber famous before,” another wrote, “lmaoooo he’s THE lee jungjae..he’s been a top star since 90s…he experienced all that way before squid game,” a third user wrote, “America is mad local. Lee Jung Jae has been in the public eye since 1993 and been winning awards for his craft since 1995. The audacity.”

“IN AMERICA”

Super cringe. Lee Jung Jae has been a star for over two decades in Korea. Just because he is Hollywood famous now, does not mean he was not uber famous before 🙄 https://t.co/Pg6ddUrCnL — Maggie Kang (@maggiemkang) November 10, 2021

America loves thinking just because THEY just discovered Lee Jung Jae, it must be his break through performance. Man’s BEEN successful, put some respect on his name. America is NOT the standard. The ONLY breakthrough act excited to be seen is Ho Yoen. Simmer down. pic.twitter.com/KIkxClOBE7 — Kdramalama (@kdramalama) November 11, 2021

lmaoooo he's THE lee jungjae..he's been a top star since 90s…he experienced all that way before squid game 😭😭 https://t.co/JfINOjNtpl — 알린 🏸 (@allynsays) November 10, 2021

"For you, I'm sure you can't leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life change for you since the series came out?"🤡

OH THE CRINGE pic.twitter.com/Z9h35yDWxG — Fel (@Fel_Space) November 10, 2021

Many thought this question was insensible and disrespectful….Lee Jung Jae a star since the 90s…Netizens criticized that the reporter would have been aware of this fact if she had done a little bit of research before the interview. #facts #LeeJungJae #SquidGame via @allkpop https://t.co/9noEVdZ3kd — Sandra Choute (@geekchic9) November 10, 2021

Lee Jung jae is a top star in Korea.

His popularity is not sudden to him.

It's such a Hollywood-centered question. #squidgame https://t.co/3rP0C16BSR — oreocheesecake (@kikzsk) November 11, 2021

I just like how lee jung jae just smiles when the translator got to the part where "you can't leave the house without anyone recognizing you NOW" acknowledging how ridiculous it sounds and then proceeded to emphasize "yes, in AMERICA"

He answered with such sass and grace 👏 https://t.co/zA0RcyLPEJ — Megumi (@MegumiChan00) November 10, 2021

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: When Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Reminded Kit Harington Of Having S*x In S06 & Asked “Did You Remember They Filmed That?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube