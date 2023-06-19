The 2021 Crime Thriller Squid Game broke several records on the streaming giant Netflix. The show was an immediate success and brought its cast massive fame. Now, there is a lot of buzz around the show’s new season as the streaming service recently announced its cast, but it has upset netizens. Scroll down to learn why Squid Game Season 2 creators are receiving a backlash already.

The show’s first season broke the record of the most watched series on Netflix with 1.65 billion hours in the first 28 days since its release. As per the platform, it is equivalent to 182,000 years.

Squid Game starred Lee Jung-jae, HoYeon Jung, Wi Ha-joon, Park Hae-soo, Lee Byung-hun, Anupam Tripathi, Lee Yoo-mi and Gong Yoo. While many of these actors were already veterans in South Korea, the show shot them to global success. On June 17, the cast and teaser of the Emmy-winning series’ Season 2 were introduced as a part of Netflix’s Tudum, which confirmed that Jung-jae, Byung-hun, Ha-joon and Gong Yoo would reprise their respective roles.

The newly added Squid Game Season 2 cast has Yim Siwan, Kang Na-haeul, Yang Dong-geun and The Glory fame Park Sung-hoon. While fans are extremely excited to see what the show has intact for them, they are also upset with its creators for not announcing any female star, especially after the response Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Yoo-mi received for Season 1.

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will all be returning for Squid Game Season 2! And #TUDUM just revealed four new actors who will be joining the cast! pic.twitter.com/0iofoBQ1kB — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

Complaining about the same, a Twitter user wrote, “Not a single woman in the main cast of squid game 2nd season lol… were they afraid that another female character would steal the spotlight from the male leads again?” while another penned, “squid game season 2’s new characters are just men like where are the women???? the female actress was the best thing of season 1.” For the unversed, Jung Ho-yeon won several awards and was even nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Sae-byeok.

“Also the way there’s no new woman character…. squid game hates women,” wrote a third one.

What are your views on Squid Game 2 cast? Let us know in the comments.

