Shivam Sharma recently made an entry in the dating-based reality show Splitsvilla X4 as a wild card contestant.

Though his entry has created a huge fight between the contestants Akashlina Chandra and Aradhana Verma as they both like him, he is more attracted to Aradhana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about her equation with Shivam Sharma, Aradhana Verma said: “I and Shivam had a nice conversation, I even told him that we have a friendly connection. I don’t want to comment on his bond or connection with Akashlina. There is nothing happening between me and Shivam, we just have a friendly connection.”

In the meantime, Shivam Sharma is seen bonding with Akashlina Chandra and developing a connection with her. However, during a task where contestants paired up with their connections, a huge fight took place between Akashlina and Aradhana.

Splitsvilla X4 airs on MTV.

Must Read: Rupali Ganguly Shows Her Moves As She Wishes Everyone “Merry Christmas”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News