MTV ‘Splitsvilla X4’ contestants Uorfi Javed and Sakshi Dwivedi will be seen getting into a heated argument in the upcoming episode of the dating-based reality show.

Uorfi is seen getting upset because Sakshi passes on some personal comments about her style statement and the kind of clothes she wears. Listening to this, the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame also gives her back in the same way by pointing towards her popularity.

When the 20-year-old Sakshi, who is a social media star, tells Uorfi Javed, “Look at your dressing style.” The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress gets furious and replies, “I know you..you are Sakshi Dwivedi right. 1 million followers, 7000 likes, ja jakar apana muh dekh (Go and look at your face).”

Check out the Splitsvilla X4 clash between Uorfi Javed and Sakshi Dwivedi here:

Later, hosts Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone announce that all the girls have to fight to meet the boys.

‘Splitsvilla X4’ started on November 12. The contestants on the show include Shrea Prasad from Fiji Islands, Kashish Ratnani – an actor-model and fashion designer, Sakshi Dwivedi – a social media star, Saumya Bhandari – an architect and model, Akashlina Chandra – an influencer and entrepreneur, Uorfi Javed – a social media sensation and Hamid Barkzi – the winner of MTV Roadies 18. It also features Rishabh Jaiswal, Amir Hossein, Honey Kamboj, Justin D’Cruz among others.

‘Splitsvilla X4’ airs on MTV.

