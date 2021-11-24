Actor Sooraj Thapar has been roped in to play an important role in the upcoming show ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’. He says the show can be enjoyed by all age groups and he has put all his efforts to depict his character perfectly on screen.

Speaking of his role, Sooraj Thapar says: “The moment I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of this show. It is a lively piece of art that people of all age groups will enjoy. I am loving the role and how it is also changing me as a person in real life, for the good of course.”

Sooraj Thapar adds on his shooting experience with his co-actors. “Even if I am having a hard day, shooting for the show automatically lightens my mood and I for one, truly value that about the show. My co-actors are all extremely talented and watching them put their hundred percent into their craft everyday only inspires me to do better each day so naturally. My role on the show is quite the important one and I have worked extremely hard to be able to essay it with utter perfection.”

The show also stars Jay Soni, Sudhir Pandey, and Supriya Pilgaonkar. ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’ will be starting soon on Star Bharat.

