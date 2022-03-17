Sonu Nigam has been part of the industry for a long time now and he has seen a lot of changes. Apart from singing, he has judged a few reality shows like Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, but for a long time, he has been away from Hindi reality shows. In a recent press meet of Super Singer Season 3, Sonu revealed why he chose to appear in a Bengali singing show and why he turned down Hindi ones.

The singer will be gracing the Bengali reality show as a judge alongside well-known singers like Kumar Sanu and Koushiki Chakraborty.

During the media interaction Sonu Nigam revealed why he chose to be part of Super Singer Season 3, he said, “I instantly decided to be a part of this Bengali show because I had high expectations. I turned down a lot of Hindi shows. I am tired of being asked to say the same old things on the show and praising a contestant when the song isn’t good. I don’t like that. It has become more of a love lost kind of thing now. I don’t look forward to earning money and I don’t see the necessity of being a part of a show just for the sake of it. So I don’t say yes to Hindi shows these days.”

Sonu Nigam added, “I am the granddaddy of music reality shows. 22 years back, I hosted a show when there wasn’t any such show. I conceived it. Over these years, I have been a part of many such shows as host and judge. Whenever there is a new Hindi music show, I am being approached but I turn it down.”

Earlier, singer Amit Kumar had called out Indian Idol 12 makers for asking him to praise every contestant even though he wasn’t pleased with some. The statement created a buzz on social media and few came out in support of him while others squashed such claims.

During the time, Sonu Nigam too expressed his views about the same and without taking the name of the show, the singer told ETimes, “As a judge, we are here to teach something to the contestants. We should give honest feedback to the participants. Always praising them won’t do any good. Humesha wah wah karoge toh kaise hoga (how will it work, if you always praise them)? We aren’t here to spoil these kids. Even the contestants won’t understand when they have performed well and when haven’t if we keep praising them.”

