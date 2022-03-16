The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 6:- Vivek Agnihotri’s film, which was released last week, is having phenomenal success at the box office. In spite of being a low-budget film, it continues to rock the box office even during the weekdays. The film continues its upward trend on Wednesday.

The film’s opening day collection was recorded at 3.55 crores and did Rs 18 crores on its fifth day ie Tuesday. Interestingly, this feat is achieved by the film despite no holiday being available this week to achieve this feat in the film’s collection. The number is more than five times what the film earned on opening day, thus enunciating the fact that the film’s collection is growing every day.

Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files has now collected 60.20 crores already. As per early estimates, the movie is likely to collect Rs 17 to 19 crores. So, the grand total of the film would be around Rs 77-79 crores net on the sixth day ie on Wednesday. The first week could easily reach the ballpark of 95-100 crores net thereby entering the 100 crore club.

The Historical thriller’s success at the box office can be considered as record-breaking as no film ever has opened at 3.55 crores in the past and scored a century within a week. The film was initially considered to have a niche appeal and had managed to secure a limited screening of just 500 screens across the country.

However, the thunderous response from the audience during the weekend propelled the exhibitors to add 1500 more screens for The Kashmir Files. This is the second instance for a Vivek Agnihotri film to see word of mouth translating into superb collections. His previous film Tashkent Files too did wonders due to word-of-mouth marketing.

Vivek Agnihotri‘s film has amassed amazing momentum and it is likely to affect the new release of Akshay Kumar’s film Bachchhan Paandey this week. So we only need to wait and watch how it pans out.

