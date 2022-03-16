Actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan-starrer ‘Ghudchadi’ has wrapped up its first schedule. The event was held in Delhi and Jaipur for 19 days.

Binoy Gandhi’s directorial is a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama, written by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj and Binoy Gandhi.

‘Ghudhchadi’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a co-production between T-Series and Keep Dreaming pictures.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi. Apart from ‘Ghudhchadi’, Sanjay and Raveena will also be seen together in ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’.

As debutante producer Nidhi Dutta, the daughter of veteran filmmaker J.P. Dutta, takes her upcoming Sanjay Dutt-starrer ‘Ghudchadi’ on the floors, she admits that the shoot of the film is an emotional moment for her as she looks up to Sanjay as a father figure.

The actor has known Nidhi since she was a baby, by virtue of his bond with her father J.P. Dutta, and to her, it feels surreal that the actor is headlining her first production, “For me, Sanjay Dutt not the superstar the world sees. He is a father figure who always has been the coolest one to turn to. He is one of the kindest stars I have known personally.”

Calling Sanjay Dutt a pillar of strength, she further said, “The fact that he has no airs about who he makes him even more special. Right from the first meeting for the project, until now when he has joined shoot, he has been a pillar of strength. He is someone I could always turn to for support and advice alike. At the same time, he doesn’t impose his stardom on the production.”

