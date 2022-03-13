TV and film actor Siddharth Nigam makes his debut as a singer and lyricist with a romantic track ‘Tum Mili’. The actor features in the music video alongside actress Surabhi.

The song is produced by his mother, Vibha Nigam, composed by Vibhas Arora and directed by Jay Pariekh.

Siddharth Nigam says: “My fans are my digital family. I try to stay connected with him through my socials. In Fact i have met a few of them. An actor is nothing without his fans, they make us and they have the power to break us.”

“‘Tum Mili’ is a gift from me to my fans, a small gesture to show my love and how much they mean to me,” adds Siddharth Nigam.

Surabhi shares her working experience with Siddharth in the song: “Working with Siddharth is always great, he is a dedicated, focused and a very talented actor. ‘Tum Mili’ is a result of love for our fans, we hope they love it as much as we did making it”

Vibha Nigam, opens up about Siddharth and shares: “Sid is a hardworking boy who truly believes and loves his fans. We keep our fingers crossed.”

“For Siddharth Nigam, his fans mean the world, he wanted to do something for them and since singing is one of his passions, we decided why not make a song from Sid to his fans,” concludes Vibhas.

