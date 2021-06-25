Television actress Shraddha Arya is a diehard Rishi Kapoor fan. After a long day of the shoot, the actress relaxes listening to classic melodies featuring the late Bollywood star!

Talking about her love for Rishi Kapoor, Shraddha shared: “I have been a big fan of Rishi Ji since my childhood and have grown up watching his films and dancing to some of his evergreen songs. After a tiring day on the sets of Kundali Bhagya, Rishi Ji’s melodious music brings a perfect and peaceful end to my day. He will always be my forever love and crush. He will be in our hearts.”

“Two of my most favourite songs of Rishi Ji are ‘Sagar jaisi ankhon wali’ from the film, Saagar, and ‘Main shayar to nahin’ from Bobby . Even some of his other films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb and Nagina are my all-time favourites, and I can watch these films anytime, anywhere,” Shraddha Arya informed.

On the work front, Shraddha Arya features in the Zee TV show “Kundali Bhagya” where she plays the female lead, Preeta.

