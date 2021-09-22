Advertisement

Singer-actress Shirley Setia is all set to launch her latest single ‘Tere Naal Rehniya’, a love song for Gen-Z.

The music video stars Shirley and Gurnazar. It is directed by Robby Singh. Music is by Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev, with lyrics by Gurnazar.

Talking about the number, Shirley Setia said: “Tere Naal Rehniya is a song extremely close to my heart and I’m sure it’s something everyone will relate to. We’ve made this with a lot of love and I truly hope audiences enjoy it.”

‘Tere Naal Rehniya’ will be out on September 25.

Shirley made her acting debut with the digitally-released Hindi film ‘Maska‘. She is also a part of the upcoming film, ‘Nikamma’, featuring Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani.

A few months back, talking to TOI, Shirley Setia opened up about her love for Bollywood, the singer said, “Growing up, we did watch a lot of Bollywood films. I loved Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol a lot. I also loved Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji.”

Talking about the filmmakers she would love to work with, the Nikamma actress added, “I admire the works of Imtiaz Ali and Mohit Suri sir and would love to work with them.”

Shirley Setia is all set for her debut in Telugu films. She will be seen in a yet-untitled film opposite Naga Shaurya, directed by Aneesh Krishna.

