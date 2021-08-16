Advertisement

Firsts are always fun. When Bigg Boss introduced the first season of 24*7 live, the fans of the show did their happy dance. Bollywood’s love story czar Karan Johar is hosting the ongoing OTT version of the show for the first time. Sunday evening was the first Weekend Ka Vaar. While the audience expected Karan to be his playful self, he seemed to be rather ready to ruffle some feathers.

While Karan criticized Divya & Pratik’s game plan, he also pointed out Ridhima as one of the strongest contenders in the house. After the elimination, the inmates were paid a surprise visit by the most powerful couple in the history of Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill who came in for a fun chat.

While Shehnaaz Gill & Ridhima Pandit were caught in mutual admiration where the former felt Ridhima was the most humble & innocent member of the house, Ridhima chimed in calling Sana the cutest of the lot.

Later Shehnaaz Gill acknowledged Ridhima’s game & said she did the right thing by pouring Dettol on Divya’s head. Ridhima Pandit appeared sorry for what she’d done but Sana corrected her & reminded her that this was a game & to win Bigg Boss OTT.

For the uninitiated, Ridhima had poured a bottle of Dettol on Divya’s head during the statue task after which all hell broke loose. While Ridhima profusely apologised, Divya didn’t budge. But Ridhima’s persistent efforts to make amends put things to rest.

Well, we couldn’t agree more with Shehnaaz Gill. All’s fair in love & war & Bigg Boss isn’t any less than a battleground.

