Punjabi kudi Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Her camaraderie with the late actor Sidharth Shukla inside the house was one of the highlighted parts of the reality show. However, post-Sidharth’s death, the diva picked up her left pieces and became a stronger version of herself. Now, she is expanding herself and is gearing up to debut in Bollywood with the film Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan starring Salman Khan.

Apart from her professional endeavours, Sana is also known for her unique and trendy fashion styles. She has a classy and edgy fashion sense that makes every head turn at her when she enters a place. Check out her recent look as we decode them.

Last night Shehnaaz Gill graced the premiere event of the film Uunchai, and there she looked absolutely gorgeous. However, a few hours back, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. Along with the photos, she captioned them with two butterfly emojis.

In the pictures, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen wearing a blue-coloured co-ord set with geometric line prints. She wore a blazer with powered puff sleeves and sleek cut-out detailing and paired it with loose-fitted trousers. To accessorise the look, Sana chose a pair of statement golden hoops and a few finger rings.

For makeup, Shehnaaz Gill opted for something dewy and minimalistic but glam. She completed her whole look with a light foundation, contoured cheeks, defined brows, soft brown winged liner, and n*de brown glossy lip shade. For her hair, Sana opted for a sleek but trendy bun hairdo.

Her look made our hearts sing ‘Dil Goes Mmmmm…’

Well, what are your thoughts about Shehnaaz Gill’s look from last night’s event? Let us know in the comments!

