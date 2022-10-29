Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved Television personalities today. She rose to overnight fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Her ‘nok-jhok’ with Sidharth Shukla grabbed massive TRPs for the channel. But it was once that Salman Khan schooled her inappropriate behaviour and below are all the details you need to know.

As most know, Salman and Shehnaaz share a great bond today. It was after Sidharth Shukla’s demise that Khan was actively checking on the actress. She is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with his upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In addition, she’s now a part of his squad as Sana was recently seen attending Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash along with Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and others.

A viral video has now resurfaced where Salman Khan could be seen losing his calm on Shehnaaz Gill. The clip is from one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13 where the superstar entered the house. Sidharth Shukla could be seen convincing her to come to meet the actor and even could be heard saying at a point, “Natak mat kar bina matlab ka.”

During one point in time, Salman Khan gets annoyed and asks Sidharth Shukla to let her be. He could be seen talking to Bigg Boss 13 contestants about Shehnaaz Gill and saying, “Batameez ka is ghar me koi role nahi hai. 2 saal ki bachchi thodi hai. 4 log kya janne lage, Katrina Kaif thodi ban gayi.”

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill went through a tough phase after the passing away of Sidharth Shukla. The actress has been bouncing back stronger than ever and is at the peak of success.

