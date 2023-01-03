‘Shark Tank India season 2’ judge Anupam Mittal found a business pitch to be “a dirty game” and even the other sharks found flaws in the business ideas of an entrepreneur who’s featured in the show’s latest promo.

In the promo, another judge, Vineeta Singh, said: “Three (Vineeta, Aman, and Anupam) of us, 3 percent.” The person making the pitch then said he wanted Aman and Vineeta at 2 percent.

That made Anupam Mittal lose his calm and call the pitch “a dirty game”. The ‘Shark Tank India season 2’ judge said: “You are trying to be over-smart.” And then, Peyush Bansal, another of the six ‘sharks’ (judges), Peyush Bansal, said: “It is a big mistake.”

From Paithani sari brand owner impressing the sharks with her story, struggle, and setting an example for women entrepreneurs, to Stage, an OTT platform in local Indian dialects that provides employment to over 1,000 Haryanvi artists.

But what has grabbed eyeballs of viewers is a pitch for which the sharks offered Rs 5 crore. The promo of ‘Shark Tank India season 2’ has raised curiosity levels by not showing the pitch, but one of the judges, CarDekho.com co-founder and CEO Amit Jain, saying: “5 crore 5 per cent.” Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal heightens the excitement by adding: “Biggest offer on ‘Shark Tank India’.”

The business reality show features six sharks: Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO, Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO, boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (founder & CEO, Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder, CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com).

‘Shark Tank India season 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

