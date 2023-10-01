Sex Education is one of the popular Netflix series, and the show bid farewell to all with its fourth season, which was released recently. Headlined by Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, and others, it hit the right chord with the viewers, and the locations were to die for in the series. The fans with affluent wealth would be intrigued that the house in which Otis and his mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) lived has been put up for sale. Keep reading to get the deets.

The show beautifully dealt with some sensitive topics, which were accompanied by some powerful performances, and it made the fans teary-eyed to say goodbye to the heartwarming series. As per reports, the house was formerly a fishing lodge in the 18th century, which is located in Herefordshire near the river Wye.

According to BBC’s report, the Sex Education mansion has five bedrooms and three bathrooms and is set over three floors. The lavish property is being sold by Knight Frank in Bristol. The owner bought the house in 2002 and renovated it. After that, the house boasts of Norwegian design with a conservatory dining room, wood kitchen, and contemporary bathroom and shower rooms.

The gorgeous house which graced the Netflix series, Sex Education, has a large level lawn and summer house, and an old orchard on the south of the steps, and it has an area of 4.52 acres. That’s not all the picturesque location, and the property has two greenhouses, an outbuilding made of stones and tiles and a former enclosed kitchen garden. The head of the office at Knight Frank Bristol, James Toogood, said, “The fact that this property is so well known only adds to the appeal of what is an incredibly rare opportunity to own a spectacular home, with exceptional views of the River Wye in a beautiful, private, woodland setting.”

Now, as for the price of the house, it will leave you in shock as the price placed for the purchase of the Sex Education mansion is £1.5m, which is around $18,29,550 ($1.82 million). That is for the house and that entire property. There is a chapel at the end of the house’s driveway, which is also up for sale, but the price is excluded from the above-mentioned price and shall be negotiated separately. The news has been shared by Pubity on Instagram, along with a pic of the house, and you can see it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

Sex Education 4 is currently streaming on Netflix, and it came out on September 21st.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17: Kulhad Pizza Fame Sehaj Arora & Gurpreet Kaur Ready To Join The Salman Khan-Hosted Show If Approached By The Makers Amid MMS Controversy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News