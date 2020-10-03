Actor Jatin Sarna has managed to become a popular name after playing the role of Bunty in Sacred Games. Now the actor will also appear in Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports-drama, 83 alongside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jiiva and many other stars.

Recently, Sarna opened up about a scene which he was hesitant about for a long time. The actor had appeared n*de in a scene on the show. However, the actor informed that it was director Anurag Kashyap who made him feel comfortable before performing the scene.

Jatin Sarna, while appearing in a special Sacred Games reaction video with comedian Tanmay Bhatt, revealed what had happened while filming the n*de scene. He explained that he was initially hesitant appearing in the n*de in the show. However, it was Anurag Kashyap who told him that he could keep his underwear on. Though Jatin was in for surprise when he saw the final cut. He saw that filmmakers had used CGI to digitally remove the underwear from the final version.

He said, “On that day, I was very nervous. I went to Anurag sir and asked him if something could be done…” To which Anurag Kashyap responded, “Tu paagal hai kya (are you mad)?” and reassured him that he’d be wearing underwear in the scene, so he needn’t worry. “So I did it, and it was beautifully shot,” he added.

However, later, Jatin Sarna was surprised when he saw the final cut. The Phantom Films office had called him up and asked him to see the final scene of Sacred Games. He was taken to a room where they were playing the scene in question. “I saw myself n*de, and I was like ‘what is this!?’ They had also planted a penis, and I was like ‘what is this, I wasn’t even naked!’” Jatin recalled.

He was told that he moved around so much while filming the scene that his legs had parted and the editing team couldn’t smoothen it out as the scene would look strange. Even though he asked them to remove the shot but they said he has signed a contract which mentioned about appearing n*de.

“This is a mistake that actors make, they only look at remuneration and number of shoot days, they don’t read the fine print. So this is my personal request to all the actors, please read the documents carefully!,” he said.

