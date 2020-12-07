Advertisement

Television actress Rytasha Rathore’s name often makes controversies because of her straightforward opinions. The actress was seen opposite Prince Narula in Badho Bahu. She played the character of Komal in the series. Rytasha has recently done a bold photoshoot with photographer and social activist Roshini Kumar.

As soon as the pictures of the photoshoot were put on public display, the two started getting mixed reviews for the post on social media. But Rytasha isn’t the one who would hear anything about her and stay quiet.

The actress took to Instagram and warned the people who feel her pictures were inappropriate. Sharing the pictures from the shoot, Rytasha Rathore wrote in the caption, “Was I scared doing this shoot? Yes. Was I scared when @rosh93 uploaded these? Yes. Do I always love how my body looks? No. Am I doing this for attention? No. Do I hope even one of you is kinder to yourself after seeing this? Yes. Even if one person is changed that is enough for me.”

Rytasha Rathore added, “By being herself, Rosh has helped me be me. She’s the only person who has looked at my stretch marks and said “they’re so beautiful”. I don’t see the beauty in them but she does. I krieddd when she said that to me.

Beauty is more than what’s been sold to you. Good health is more than how you look.

PS: Please speak to my doctor before you try to give me health advise coz main toh fit hoon boss – mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually. Check yoself first.

PPS: No hate will be tolerated, you’ll be blocked in ONE SECOND! Kthnxbye”

What’s your take on Rytasha Rathore’s bold photoshoot? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

