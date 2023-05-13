Content creator and social media influencer Ruhee Dosani is set to make her debut on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. Ruhee, who also has a 9-to-5 job, will be redefining genderless fashion during her Cannes appearance.

Talking about it, Dosani said: “Starting with my We Desi group, then coming back to my country, I had no idea how my journey as an artiste would grow. Taking one Reel at a time, my vision was always to again go global with my craft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This milestone opportunity given by the Cannes Film Festival is an artiste’s dream! It feels like my talent is being recognised by one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.”

Sharing her feelings, Dosani added: “I believe that this is my chance to showcase how India has always been progressive in its approach. My vision with Cannes this year is to promote the idea of genderless fashion and make a global mark. I will always be grateful to this platform for helping me showcase and support my love for fashion and my country.”

For the unversed, Ruhee Dosani is a digital artist, who has collaborated with a a lot of Bollywood stars including Madhuri Dixit and Priyanka Chopra. Vijay Varma, Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chillar and Aditi Rao Hydari will also be attending the film festival, which is set to be held from May 16 to May 27.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek Takes Yet Another Dig At ‘Mama’ Govinda Over Family Feud & This One Might Actually Irk The Veteran Star – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News