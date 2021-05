After a challenging fight with Covid19 and weeks of quarantining in isolation, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is now on a steady road to recovery and is wanting nothing more than to meet and be with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Advertisement

Recently taking to her social media, Rubina uploaded a photo of them both in happier times. Whilst expressing her dismay at not being in his arms for a month, she even added how much she misses that! While the Shakti actress is away with family in her hometown, Abhinav is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.

Advertisement

While Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have experienced being away from each other for days at a stretch in the past, with times being so unsure due to the pandemic the couple is doing their best to cover the distance between them by virtually keeping a regular tab on each other.

Rubina Dilaik shares, “In the past Abhinav and I have been away from each other for a good month or so when Abhinav was venturing on a long mountain trekk, but with the social distancing norms due to covid specially for a recovering patient like me which is total isolation. And Abhinav being away for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi has just made this distance a lot more tougher for me.”

She continued, “The last time we even met in Chandigarh before I went home for my quarantine was also at a distance because I was of course unwell, and now it’s been over a month of us not physically seeing each other because he is away and shooting.”

Rubina Dilaik added, “Though we talk to each other every single day over calls and video calls, there is a void of not being able to see each other in person. In these times being with Abhinav is what I miss the most! I feel that being ill makes you want that love, comfort and those warm hugs from your partner to make you feel better, and that is exactly what I am currently craving for.”

Must Read: Did You Know? Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 2 Was Abruptly Ended & The Reason Was Amitabh Bachchan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube