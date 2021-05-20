From recent traditional Eid celebrations to eating Indian khana on set and even following a ritual of morning prayers before kicking offshoot, Sana Makbul has been enjoying the feeling of experiencing home away from home while shooting for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town.

Being away from home and family in these unsure times was definitely a bit worrying for Sana.

But with the way these small elements have been taken care of by the crew, Sana Makbul has been feeling very much at home and in her comfort zone through the course of the shoot.

While Indian Khana has been satiating her home food cravings, morning prayers and a few moments of silence and calmness before kickstarting shoot have been truly peaceful for Sana Makbul, who thoroughly enjoys this morning ritual.

“There are some basic home rituals that we follow each morning before beginning shoot. One of them is a small arti and prayer and a few moments of silence and peace by everyone as we take out time to express our gratitude for being able to do good work during these times. Even while travelling to set in the bus, Arjun (Bijlani) always does a small arti for our safety and wellbeing. These small gestures have brought a very positive aura on our set, and made us all feel at ease and more comfortable while shooting away from our homes and families”, shares Sana.

